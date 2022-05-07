MANILA – The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) assured the public Saturday that mechanisms were in place to prevent power interruptions on election day Monday.

NGCP spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza said power supply would be enough on May 9, given that its ancillary services were "fully contracted" to make sure there would be a "balanced" frequency and voltage in transmission lines.

Line service personnel have also been deployed to make sure that transition lines will be fixed should issues arise.

"Primary tungkulin namin dito ay siguraduhin ang mga daan o mga transition lines ay maayos po at pag ang mga line perosnnel na kung sakaling magkaron ng aberya ay nandoon na sila at madalian nilang makumpuni ang anumang aberyang darating," Alabanza said in a public briefing.

"[Ito ay] para siguraduhin na tuloy tuloy ang serbisyo ng kuryente at paglalako ng kuryente mula sa mga lumilikha mula doon sa mga nagdi-distribute ng kuryente."

The firm prepared for the scenario, she added, earlier this year but noted that "disturbances" could not be really prevented entirely.

"Transmission side handa ho tayo lahat doon ... Maraming dahilan bakit maantala ang serbisyong pang-transmission pero kaya nag-ensayo na earlier this year ang NGCP at sinigurado niya na ang kanyang mga line personnel at mga recruitment ay handa kung sakaling magkaproblema madaling matutugunan ang problema kung mayroon man," she added.

The NGCP earlier said the hot weather, unscheduled maintenance, and forced outages could affect the power supply on May 9, adding that plant shutdowns are beyond their control.

It was good that the President declared Monday as a special non-working holiday, she said, as this would mean lesser demand for power.