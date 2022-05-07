Manny Pacquiao gives stern warning vs vote buying

Presidential candidate Senator Manny Pacquiao speaks during a press conference inside his mansion in General Santos City on May 7, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – PROMDI standard bearer Sen. Manny Pacquiao reacted to news that the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has already received reports of vote buying even before Monday’s election.

Pacquiao, whose platform includes a massive effort to curb corruption, said vote-buying will only continue the culture of irregularity in government service.

“Bawal talaga 'yan. Ang pakiusap ko sa taong bayan, ibebenta nyo ba ang kinabukasan nyo ang anim na taon para lang sa isang libo?” he told reported in a talk with the media here.

“Kung ganito tayo palagi eh ‘di mamayagpag silang mangurakot sa gobyerno, magpayaman ng magpayaman at kontrolin ang Pilipino.”

He added that he will also make sure to maintain a high standard among his Cabinet members if he wins the presidency.

Pacquiao admitted that in an effort to improve government service, he will have to appoint officials much smarter than him.

This does not mean he will allow himself to be manipulated, said Pacquiao.

“Hindi ako basta basta mapapaikot dahil mataas ang standard ko pagdating sa public service. Hindi pwedeng basta basta o okay na. Gusto ko talagang excellent ang performance ng tao ko para matupad ang mga plano,” said Pacquiao.

