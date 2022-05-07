Presidential candidate Mayor Isko Moreno and his slate cap their campaign with a miting de avance in Manila on May 7, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso ended his campaign for the presidency in Tondo, the place where he began his career as a scavenger, actor, and later as a politician.

But unlike the sullied streets Domagoso grew up in, a portion of Moriones was spruced up on Saturday to welcome back one of its sons who has ascended to become Manila mayor who is now vying for the Philippine presidency.

"Utang na loob ko sa mga taga-Tondo kung nasaan man ako sa mundo ng public service," Domagoso said in an earlier interview.

"Doon ako nagsimula, doon ko tatapusin yung laban... 'yung kampaniya, yung journey," he said.

The program began around 5 p.m. with various musicians setting up the festive mood ahead of the arrival of Domagoso, his vice presidential candidate Willie Ong and senatorial bets Carl Balita, John Castriciones, Samira Gutoc, and Jopet Sison.

Part of Domagoso's campaign narrative is about how he can implement more practical policies since he has a first-hand experience of how a poor family survives from day to day.

Even in his sorties across the country, Domagoso always brings up Tondo, telling voters and provincial leaders how the area mirrors the "real life" of Filipinos.

"Itong mga nakikita mo, yung mga nakikita mong bata diyan, parang ako lang yan. Hindi naiiba itsura ko diyan noong araw. Libagin, banilin, uhugin, alipungahin," he said in a sortie in Mambaling, Cebu.

"You can see yourself [in them]. Ang bilis ng panahon na nakikita mo sarili mo," he said.

Domagoso's first door out of poverty also happened in Tondo, after he was scouted to join show business while attending his neighbor's funeral.

After several years singing, dancing and starring in movies, Domagoso ran for councilor in the first district of Manila, and eventually rose to become vice mayor, and now the capital city's local chief executive.

This struggle from the alleys of Tondo to the Office of the Mayor is something Domagoso clings on to in his quest to occupy the halls of Malacañang, especially has he lags behind in pre-election surveys.

In Pulse Asia's April pre-election survey, only 4 percent of respondents said that they would vote for the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer if the presidential election was held at the time when the survey was conducted.

"Remember, wala akong magaang na buhay," Domagoso would say when asked how he feels about lagging behind 3 other presidential candidates in the final stretch of the campaign.

"Buong buhay ko hirap. Parang every step of the way, every ladder, dumadaan ka sa buhay ng karayom kaya sanay naman ako doon," he said.

That is the same message he brought back to Tondo, both to urge voters to shade the oval beside his name on the ballot, and to inspire those who have yet to lift themselves up from poverty.