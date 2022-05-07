Gutoc urges Congress to ban surveys before voting day

MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko senatorial candidate Samira Gutoc on Saturday urged Congress to craft a law that would ban pre-election surveys a few days before the actual voting day.

Candidates with small campaign kitties will be at a disadvantage if pre-election surveys are released shortly before voters cast their ballots, Gutoc said in her final campaign speech.

“Ipagbawal ang survey, kayong mga congressman,” she said during their miting de avance in Moriones, Tondo,

“Ipagbawal ang survey kapag one week, one month before elections. Masyadong kawawa kaming mga pobreng kandidato,” she said.

Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso ended on the 4th spot in Pulse Asia’s April pre-election survey, with only 4 percent of respondents saying they would back his candidacy.

Domagoso, Gutoc, and the rest of the Aksyon Demokratiko slate have repeatedly cast doubt on the accuracy of Pulse Asia’s polls, saying it was impossible that only 4 out of 100 voters are backing the Manila mayor’s presidential bid.

The Moro civic worker also touched briefly on Bangsamoro leaders’ decision to endorse the presidential candidacy of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Hindi ako nagtatampo sa Bangsamoro dahil may karapatan kayo mag-endorso,” she said.

“Pero totong survey ay ang tao,” she said.

In Pulse Asia’s last survey before the May 9 elections, Marcos Jr. leads the presidential race with 56 percent, followed by Robredo with 23 percent.