A bridge connecting Mandaluyong and Makati cities has been cleared of a long row of buses that had blocked the stretch of road in the morning.

Social media posts on Saturday showed the buses – reportedly empty – in a standstill, preventing Makati-bound vehicles on Pantaleon-Estrella bridge from going through.

When ABS-CBN News reached the area, however, the obstructions were gone.

NOW: Pantaleon Bridge, which connects Mandaluyong and Makati is now clear of the buses which, in some social media posts, appeared to be obstructing other vehicles from heading to Makati. pic.twitter.com/pW12Ebf86m — Raphael Bosano (@raphbosano) May 7, 2022

Leni Robredo and Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, who are running for president and vice president respectively, will hold their miting de avance in the Ayala area in Makati later in the day, an event their camp expects to draw hundreds of thousands of supporters.

Mandaluyong Police Chief Gauvin Mel Unos says the buses had no markings and were used to transport supporters of a presidential candidate. pic.twitter.com/kb0uUUFzj1 — Raphael Bosano (@raphbosano) May 7, 2022

“ ’Yung kaninang nakita natin naisakay dito sa mga buses transportation na ito is BBM naman po ’yung mga mark. Mayroon din tayong nakitang mga private vehicles na for Leni naman,” Mandaluyong Police chief Gauvin Mel Unos told reporters.

BBM refers to Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., Robredo's rival.

Unos said the police responded immediately to the area to manage the situation.

Meanwhile, Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos denied speculation that the empty buses numbering about 65 were a deliberate attempt to block the Robredo supporters from going to her miting de avance in Ayala.

Abalos said the buses were probably commissioned to shuttle Marcos supporters to his rally in Parañaque.

“Para ipa-block namin, of course, di namin gagawin ’yun. Di namin gagawin,” she said.

“Siguro ’yung nakita ninyo kanina may nag-mobilize for siguro dito sa BBM siguro, para sakyan ng mga tao. Maski ako umiikot ako kanina. Nakita ko ang dami but not to block.” – With reports by Raphael Bosano, Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

RELATED REPORT