ILOCOS SUR - Four people were killed in a shooting incident in Magsingal town in Ilocos Sur on Saturday morning following a scuffle over alleged vote-buying activities, local police said.

The Police Regional Office 1's initial report showed that supporters of opposition mayoral candidate Lorry Salvador Jr. and supporters of mayoral candidate Alrico Favis allegedly engaged in a gunfight in the area.

Salvador and six of his supporters went to the home of Labut Village Captain Corazon Fuller. Fuller is a known supporter of Favis, and Salvador sought to confront the captain about alleged vote-buying in the village.

The commotion started when Salvador and his supporters began pulling Fuller's hands, though it stopped after one of the village captain's children intervened.

When the group entered Fuller's house, gunshots were heard, following which were the deaths of four of Salvador's supporters.

According to police, four others were injured, while two of Favis' supporters were arrested.

- Report from Gracie Rutao



