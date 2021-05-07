HRET junks poll protest vs Kabataan party-list solon

Kabataan Party-list Representative Sarah Elago joins various groups as they protest against several administrative policies at UP Diliman in Quezon City on July 27, 2020, a few hours before President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his 5th State of the Nation Address. Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal (HRET) has dismissed the electoral protest filed against Kabataan Party List Rep. Sarah Elago, in connection with the results of the 2019 midterm elections.

In a decision penned by Supreme Court Associate Justice Rosemari Carandang, HRET chair, the tribunal said complainant You Against Corruption and Poverty Party List (YACAP) does not have the legal standing to challenge Kabataan’s victory in that election.

"[O]n the basis of the aforecited rule, the party list groups which have the legal standing to file the election protest are the AKMA-PTM Party list (ranked no. 52) and SBP Party List (ranked no. 53), having garnered the second and third highest number of votes... Thus, the YACAP party List... cannot claim to be entitled to any of the reliefs sought in the protest," the ruling said.

It pointed out that the rule limiting an election protest to be filed exclusively by the 2nd and 3rd candidates who obtained the highest number of votes for the contested position is mandatory as expressly stated in Rule 17 of the 2015 HRET Rules and was meant to prevent the filing of unnecessary and frivolous actions before the Tribunal.

The signatories to the ruling were Carandang, Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, then-Associate Justice now Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, as well as Representatives Dale Malapitan, Vincent Garcia, Lawrence Fortun, and Abdullah Dimaporo.

Representative Henry Villarica was on official mission while Representative Resurreccion Acop did not sign.

Leonen in his separate concurring opinion pointed out "there does not appear to be a reasonable chance that protestant will have a party list seat allocated to it."

Elago welcomed the ruling and thanked HRET members for their decision.

"Talagang good news sa Kabataan. Nagpapasalamat kami sa ating mga members, kapwa advocates, at abogado sa kanilang pagtindig kasama ng Kabataan party-list sa pagtatanggol ng naipanalo nitong representasyon sa harap ng mga tangkang tanggalin ito sa Kongreso," she said.

