Philippines conducts survey on impact of COVID-19 to mental health

MANILA - The Philippine Statistics Authority would commence in May the second phase of a national survey regarding the effects of COVID-19 on Filipinos' mental health and well-being.

The survey will collect data from 3,480 households and 7,328 individuals from May until June 2021 in 8 regions in the country, the agency said in a statement released Thursday.

The PSA said the survey, which would cost P39.8 million, would be conducted by the University of the Philippines-Manila and Philippine Council for Health Research and Development.

The survey was originally scheduled in March to November last year but did not push through due to quarantine restrictions.

"The results of the NSMHW (National Survey on Mental Health and Well-Being) will be used to estimate the national and regional lifetime and 12-month prevalence of selected Mental, Neurological, and Substance use of (MNS) disorders among Filipinos," the PSA said.

"Further, the survey will determine the impact of these conditions as well as the health services utilization among those with MNS disorders."

The survey will also include questions to determine the impact of COVID-19 on adult population, on children and adolescents (ages 4 to 5 and 6 to 17), and socio-demographic profile and health service utilization.

