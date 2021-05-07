No 'mixing and matching' yet: Philippines maintains 'single brand' policy for COVID-19 inoculation

President Rodrigo Duterte receives a Sinopharm COVID-19 shot administered by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on May 3, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said the Philippines would maintain its current policy of using a single brand of COVID-19 vaccine for the first and second dose of vaccinations as there is still insufficient data to prove that mixing and matching brands would be safe in the long run.

So far, only the United Kingdom is "doing a trial on this mixing of vaccines," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press conference.

"Titingnan po natin ang experience ng ibang bansa... para masama sa pinag-aaralan," she said.

(We are looking at the experience of other countries... so we can include it in our studies.)

"There is theoretical basis but that is still theoretical... Wala pa ho tayong sufficient scientific evidence to state that we can mix brands (We do not have sufficient scientific evidence to state that we can mix brands)," she said.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has begun reviewing studies from other countries to see if the Philippines can also begin using 2 different COVID-19 jabs on one person for the two-dose regimen.

"Magkakaroon din po tayo ng pagaaral para magkaron tayo ng kasagutan if we can really mix vaccines," she said.

(We will also have our own study so we can answer if we can really mix vaccines.)

"May mga ebidensya na tinitingnan... malalaman po natin in the coming weeks kung ano ang magiging resulta ng kanilang pag-aaral," she said.

(There will be evidence that will be reviewed... We will know the results of these studies in the coming weeks.)

The possibility of mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines on one person resurfaced earlier this week after a vaccine expert said that President Rodrigo Duterte may have to be inoculated with a different jab should Sinopharm fail to get an approval from drug regulators.

Duterte was inoculated with Sinopharm, a brand which has yet to receive emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Duterte apologized for using an unauthorized COVID-19 jab, but noted that it was his doctor who recommended to use Sinopharm.

On Thursday, Malacañang said he would get the second Sinopharm dose.

Sinopharm is currently available in the country through compassionate special permits, which is granted to a hospital or a doctor who requests for it, Vergeire said.

The Department of Health is monitoring the President daily for possible adverse effects of the jab, the Undersecretary said.

When asked who would be held accountable should Duterte suffer from side effects, Vergeire said: "Based on compassionate special permit conditions, klaro naman iyon. 'Yung ospital o doktor na nag-apply ng CSP is accountable."

Malacañang earlier said that Duterte will get another Sinopharm jab for his second dose.

