IATF OKs revised protocol; inbound travelers to take COVID-19 test 7 days after arrival— DOH



MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 response has approved its recommendation to test inbound travelers for the disease a week after their arrival in the country.

The Philippines initially tested Filipinos and foreigners who enter the country 5 or 6 days after their arrival, said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"This is a process para ma-ensure natin na even though nakakapasok pa rin ang ibang travelers especially Filipinos sa ating bansa, nasisiguro natin na naa-isolate natin sila nang maayos to break the chain of transmission," she told reporters in an online press conference.

(This is a process to ensure that even though travelers especially Filipinos arrive in our country, we can still isolate them properly to break the chain of transmission.)

The testing policy was adjusted after experts found that the "viral load is still high until the 7th or 8th day, that’s why we are revising again our protocol," she said in an earlier interview.

The Philippines does not require COVID-19 testing for its citizens who go out of the country, Vergeire said.

"It depends on the agency, on the country of destination," she said.

As of May 3, the Philippines has tested 155 travelers who arrived in the country in April, according to data from the DOH.

Of these passengers, 4 Filipinos and 1 Indian national tested positive for COVID-19, Vergeire said.

The 5 COVID-19 patients came from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Singapore, she said.

"We are still trying to verify and complete the details of these 155 passengers," she said.

The Philippines tightened its border control measures earlier this month after India reported a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases.

The country has imposed a travel ban on India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka to curb the possible entry of the COVID-19 variant that has infected at least 2 million people in Southern parts of Asia.

