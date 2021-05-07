DFA logs 12 new COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday recorded 12 additional deaths among Filipinos overseas due to COVID-19, the highest in more than a week.

The total number of deaths among Pinoys abroad stood at 1,159.

There were 45 new COVID-19 cases outside the country, said the DFA, pushing the overall tally to 18,524.

Active cases, meanwhile, reached 6,032.

Those who recovered from the disease increased by 27 to 11,333. This is considered the highest number of new recoveries in a week, data collated by ABS-CBN News showed.

There are currently 94 countries or territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Today, the DFA received reports confirming 45 new COVID-19 cases, 27 new recoveries, and 12 new fatalities among Filipinos abroad. Meanwhile, 9 new cases in Asia and the Pacific have been verified by DOH-IHR.@teddyboylocsin #DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/fOrTQ4HqTL — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) May 7, 2021

In the Philippines, there are over 1.087 million COVID-19 cases, more than 66,000 of whom are considered active infections.

Deaths, on the other hand, breached the 18,000 mark on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 response announced revised protocols for the coronavirus testing and quarantine of travelers entering the country.

The IATF ordered that regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, inbound travelers should stay for 10 days at a quarantine facility, and then complete a 4-day home quarantine in their destination.

The Philippines has also suspended until May 14 the entry of travelers from India to keep out a COVID-19 variant detected there. India is struggling to contain a wave of coronavirus infections that have swamped hospitals.