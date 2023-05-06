LPA to bring rains over Palawan

MANILA — A low pressure area (LPA) will bring rains over Palawan, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

The LPA, located 215 kilometers west-northwest of Puerto Princesa City, will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains in Palawan, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. advisory.

The weather agency warned of possible flooding and landslides in the province.

The LPA, however, is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said.

