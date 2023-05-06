'Inflation rate slowdown hardly felt by Filipinos'

MANILA — Majority of Filipinos barely felt the decrease in prices of consumer items following the slowed down inflation rate in April.

The prices of some products at the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City have continued to rise.

Pork prices have gone up, with pork kasim now priced at P330 per kilo after selling for P310 last month, while liempo now sells for P350 per kilo, up from P320 previously.

According to the market vendors, summer heat affects swine production leading to lower supply.

Meanwhile, tilapia has reached P100-P130 per kilo and galunggong sells for P240.

Vegetable prices also increased, wherein red onions cost P170-P180 per kilo, ampalaya costs P80-P100, and tomatoes range at P40-P60 per kilo.

Bukluran ng Manggagawang chairperson Domeng Mole said the inflation rate does not reflect the actual cost of living of Filipino households.

“Yung pagbaba ng inflation rate, number lang ito na hindi naman talaga makikita at mararamdaman ng mga mamamayan. Ibig sabihin lang naman nito ay mabagal na pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin. Pero tumaas pa rin naman ang mga presyo ng bilihin,” Mole said.

He added that rising inflation has a great impact on low-income earners.

“Dapat ‘yung pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin, dapat sinasabay ‘yung pagtaas ng suweldo ng mga manggagawa. In fact ‘yung nadagdag na sahod noong 2022, halos wala na rin itong epekto. Ang pinakamataas na minimum wage sa NCR, ang layo doon sa cost of living,” he added.

Bukluran calls for the immediate action in their petition for legislated wage increase across regions.