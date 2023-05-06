The Southern Police District has rescued 43 foreigners allegedly detained inside a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) site in Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City, Saturday.

SPD Director Police Brig. Gen, Kirby Kraft said cops raided the 5th floor of the PITX building at around 5:30 a.m. and found 40 Indonesians and 3 Malaysians.

The anti-trafficking operation also resulted in the arrest of 6 foreigners — two Chinese nationals, three Indonesians, and one Malaysian.

"May lumapit na may kakilala sa mga Indonesians, nagpatulong. Nag coordinate tayo sa Indonesian embassy and isinama natin sa operation," Kraft shared in a phone interview.

“Sa initial investigation, hindi sila sinasaktan pero hindi daw pinapalabas,” he added.

The district director explained they are still investigating the incident.

“Ligtas na sila but may language barrier pa kasi. Inaantay natin translator ng embassy," he clarified.

Authorities brought the foreigners to a temporary holding area in Taguig City where their identities are still processed.

The suspects, meanwhile, will be charged with violation of Sec. 267 of RA 1084 (Serious illegal Detention) and RA 9208 as amended by RA 10364 (Expanded Anti-Trafficking Law).