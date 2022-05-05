Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo at the “Angat Buhay Agusan Del Sur: Liyag para kay Leni” Grand Rally at the Datu Lipus Makapandong Cultural Center in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur on Thursday, May 5. (VP Leni Media Bureau)

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur – Returning here since her first visit in March, Leni Robredo now approaches the May 9 polls with more CARAGA officials supporting her presidential bid.

Her rally on Thursday found her onstage at the Datu Lipus Makapadong Cultural Center with the province's top officials, among them Gov. Santiago Cane Jr. and Vice-Governor Samuel "Sammy" Tortor.

District 2 Rep. Adolph Edward "Eddiebong" Plaza was also there, giving her a blooming introduction, as well as 2nd district Rep. Alfel Bascug.

"It was not a political decision that I made," Plaza told the crowd.

Plaza, Bascug, Torto, and Cane Jr. are all members of the National Unity Party (NUP), which backs Robredo's rival, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

"Ang isang desisyon na ginawa ko po, isang linggo akong nagdasal," Plaza added, and continued that it was a decision that "came from the heart."

He did not however, mention support for Robredo's running mate, Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan; the NUP backs the vice presidential bid of Marcos Jr.'s running mate, Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Outside the rally venue, posters of the "RoSa" tandem are hung in the public area for campaign materials.

Some supporters who attended the rally arrived in trucks with posters of Robredo and Duterte-Carpio displayed on the front.

“RoSa” posters in Prosperidad, Agusan Del Sur: some attendees of Robredo’s rally arrive openly supporting the Robredo-Duterte tandem. Duterte’s runningmate Marcos Jr.’s image used only in few posters to promote other candidates & partylists in public space for campaign posters. pic.twitter.com/sKtrtrkXGm — Wena Cos (@wenacos) May 5, 2022

Robredo won the vice presidency in Agusan del Sur with nearly three times as many votes as second-placer Alan Peter Cayetano. Her rival in this year's polls, Marcos Jr., only came in third here in 2016.

In March, Agusan del Norte 1st district Rep. Lawrence Fortun also declared his support for Robredo.

Just three days earlier, Robredo also secured the backing of Surigao Del Norte Gov. Francisco “Lalo” Matugas through her eldest daughter Aika who visited Siargao to do house-to-house campaigning.