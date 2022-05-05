Nanuyo ulit ng mga botante sa Mindanao si presidential bet Vice President Leni Robredo ilang araw bago ang #Halalan2022.



MANILA – With the campaign in the final stretch, presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo toured Mindanao once more in an attempt to further solidify her base.

Her final stop is Prosperidad town, Agusan del Sur, where around 70,000 supporters converged for the "Liyag Para Kay Leni" Grand Rally, according to police and local organizers.

In her speech, she promised to immerse in more far-flung communities.

"Kapag ako naging pangulo, ipagpapatuloy ko ang pagbababad sa komunidad," she said.

Robredo has been known for her passion to help people at the "laylayan", or the margins of society.

She recalled her office's efforts in Agusan Del Sur, especially at the onslaught of typhoon Vinta.

Robredo has secured endorsements in CARAGA, most notably from Agusan del Sur Rep. Eddiebong Plaza.

She also got the backing of Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel and Surigao del Norte Governor Lalo Matugas. Dinagat Islands Gov. Kaka Bag-ao is her longtime ally.

Supporters on the ground acknowledge that endorsements are important for their vote.

In the 2016 elections, Robredo won in Agusan del Sur by a landslide, edging out then and current rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. by 100,000 votes.

Even Mindanaoan President Rodrigo Duterte didn't win in Agusan del Sur, placing second to Robredo's then running mate and 2016 presidential bet Mar Roxas.

Robredo is bound for her penultimate rally in Naga City before her grand Miting de Avance in Makati on Saturday.