Leaders from various sectors in Negros Occidental endorse Vice President Leni Robredo for President at the Convention Hall of the Acacia Hotel in Bacolod City on Tuesday, May 3. VP Leni Robredo media handout

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo's camp took legal action on Friday to bat back potentially damaging claims that she was in league with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

Robredo's spokesman Barry Gutierrez filed a cyber libel complaint against a writer, the managing editors, owners, and publisher of Journal News Online, People’s Journal, and People’s Journal Tonight over their story that CPP founder Joma Sison was a consultant of her presidential campaign.

In his complaint filed before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office, Gutierrez called the allegations "fabricated" and "fictitious".

VP Leni spokesperson Atty Barry Gutierrez files cyber-libel complaint against the writer, managing editors, owners and publisher of https://t.co/pY7L4sCeL6, People’s Journal and People’s Journal Tonight regarding a news article alleging Joma Sison serves as adviser to Leni camp. pic.twitter.com/yVl6F7HFro — Zen Hernandez (@zenhernandez) May 6, 2022

The Journal News Online report had cited an alleged statement from Ang Bayan, the CPP's official news organ, in which Sison supposedly admitted he was advising Robredo's campaign team.

The CPP said no such statement was published on Ang Bayan.

VP Leni spokesperson Atty Barry Gutierrez files cyber-libel complaint against the writer, managing editors, owners and publisher of https://t.co/pY7L4sCeL6, People’s Journal and People’s Journal Tonight regarding a news article alleging Joma Sison serves as adviser to Leni camp. pic.twitter.com/yVl6F7HFro — Zen Hernandez (@zenhernandez) May 6, 2022

Robredo said she has never spoken with Sison, who lives in exile in the Netherlands.

“Ilang ulit ko na ring inilinaw na hindi ako kailanman makikipag-ugnayan sa sinumang indibidwal o grupo na gumagamit ng dahas para isulong ang interes," she said in a statement.

“Malinaw na kasinungalingan ang paratang na siya ay nagbibigay ng ‘advice’ sa akin o sinuman sa aking staff," she added.

(I have repeatedly clarified that I will never make contact with any individual or group that uses violence to push its interests. The allegation that he gives me or any of my staff 'advice' is clearly a lie.)

Despite a lack of evidence, the allegations have circulated widely on Facebook, which is extremely popular in the Philippines, gaining hundreds of thousands of interactions.

Communist rebels have waged a decades-long insurgency in the country.

Red-tagging -- accusing someone of being a communist sympathizer -- has intensified under President Rodrigo Duterte and has resulted in the deaths of many activists, journalists and lawyers.

The allegations against Robredo carry echoes of the elder Ferdinand Marcos's tactics of discrediting enemies, justifying his dictatorial rule and retaining US Cold War support by playing up the specter of a looming Red Peril that was hell-bent on taking over the country.

A Pulse Asia survey in April put Robredo on 23 percent of the vote versus Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr's 56 percent.

For much of the campaign, Marcos Jr. has eschewed detailed policy pronouncements, instead framing himself as uniquely qualified to "unify" the nation.

He also portrayed his father's rule -- which saw widespread human rights abuses, rampant corruption, international opprobrium and the cratering of the Philippine economy -- as a gilded age.

— With reports from Agence France-Presse; Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC



