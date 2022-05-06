MANILA -- Vice presidential candidate Rizalito David has endorsed Leni Robredo for president.

David, running-mate of presidential aspirant Jose Montemayor Jr., said he is supporting Robredo's bid as she has a chance of thwarting the Marcoses' return to power.

"Sana 'wag manalo si Bongbong Marcos at si Sara Duterte kaya kung si Leni Robredo ang maaaring makatalo sa kanila o sa kanya, kay Bongbong Marcos, siya po ang ating tulungan," he said in the Comelec-KBP PiliPinas Forum 2022.

"Kaya po, tahasan ko na pong ini-endorso, with respect to my ka-tandem na si Dr. Jose Montemayor Jr., na si Leni Robredo po ang ating tulungan upang baka sakali naman ay talunin niya si Bongbong Marcos."

David said Marcos Jr. and his running-mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, present a clear and present danger for the country.

David previously said that some candidates should have given way so others could have a "better chance" of defeating Marcos Jr.

He has also endorsed the vice presidential candidacy of his opponent, Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III.