Fil-Am officials weigh in on leaked SC opinion against abortion

The fight to have legal abortion in the United States could come down to state assemblies and chambers across the country.

Protests have erupted in many cities and towns starting on Tuesday night after news site Politico posted a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. The document indicated that a majority of the justices are prepared to overturn the law which established a right to abortion 50 years ago.

Filipino American Republican Jeff Coleman explained what Roe v. Wade has meant. "What Roe v. Wade did was eliminate all of the state laws and said you no longer could protect pre-born children and women at the state level. Suddenly, the federal government wrote something in the Constitution. What this does is what the founding fathers intended," he pointed out.

Coleman is running for lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania where abortion is legal up to the 24th week of pregnancy. A lieutenant governor is the second-highest elected official in a state, who works with advocates to introduce legislation.

"I would support the life amendment, the human life amendment which will extend our Constitutional protection to all children, whether they are pre-born or born. I think that will be very important. But I want to be very careful, that women hearing this understand,

that we believe that you both have to love the woman and the child," Coleman said.

Meanwhile, Georgia State Representative Marvin Lim is already at the forefront.

"I think Asian American voices, particularly Asian American women's voices, are continually being lost in this debate. I think before we take a serious step like this, we need to ask what are the actual needs of the AAPIs and Filipino Americans," Lim noted.

It is currently legal to have an abortion in Georgia up to the 22nd week. But that could change with the Republican governor and mostly Republican lawmakers. 22 other states could restrict or ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

California's Fil-Am Attorney General Rob Bonta was one of the first top state officials to vow his commitment to defend women's right to access safe and legal abortion, posting on Twitter right after the news broke that reproductive freedom is non-negotiable.

As for US Congressman Bobby Scott, he called on the Senate to pass a bill the House already voted on that protects reproductive rights at the federal level. He stressed that every woman deserves the right to make her own medical decisions.

Various recent polls have all shown that over half of Americans want Roe v. Wade upheld.

"Unfortunately, almost no national data exists on AAPI abortion rates. The best data we have is almost 70% of AAPIs in 2021 were supportive of abortion," Lim said.

The Supreme Court has said the leaked document is not a final opinion. A decision is expected to be issued in late June or in July.