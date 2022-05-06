DepEd sees precincts with huge number of voters as a 'challenge'

Members of the Electoral Board and poll watchers conduct their final testing and sealing of vote counting machines at Melencio M. Castelo Elementary School in Quezon City on Tuesday, with 5 days before the national elections. Around 65.7 million domestic voters are expected to cast their votes for national and local positions in the May 9 elections. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN New

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) admitted Friday that polling precincts with huge number of voters would be a "challenge" during Monday's elections amid the threat of COVID-19, but assured it is ready to implement health protocols.

Because of longer voting hours on May 9 compared to previous elections, DepEd undersecretary Alain Pascua believes they will be able to implement physical distancing and other health protocols.

"Ang problema lang kung magbultuhan kasi usually nagbubultuhan tuwing umaga, iyong first hours, between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tapos pagdating ng tanghali hanggang hapon, halos wala, tapos biglang magbubultuhan na naman iyong last two hours," he explained in a press conference Friday.

Atty. Marcelo Bragado Jr. of the DepEd Election Task Force said the situation in polling precincts has been "generally peaceful" since the country shifted to automated elections.

The DepEd Election Task Force Operation and Monitoring Center is ready to respond to concerns in real-time, open from 1 p.m. of May 8 to 5 p.m. of May 10.

DepEd will also use an election monitoring app, available on Google Play and App Store.

Meanwhile, codes will be given to teachers and poll workers, which they can use on the ride hailing app Grab so that they will be prioritized in booking rides.

There will be an express lane at polling centers for medical personnel who have election-related duty, while vaccination sites will be put up "outside and beyond 30 meters" from polling centers.

There are 37,219 school to be used as polling precincts, and 647,812 DepEd teaching and nonteaching personnel will serve on Election Day.

Pascua assured DepEd personnel will receive their honoraria on time, set for distribution from May 10 to 24.

"It's mandated by law... In 2019, they were compelled to pay everything, I think, even two days before the deadline, they were able to finish that," he said.