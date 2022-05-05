Members of the Electoral Board and poll watchers conduct their final testing and sealing of vote counting machines at Melencio M. Castelo Elementary School in Quezon City on Tuesday, with 5 days before the national elections. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Department of National Defense (DND) does not see any imminent threat to the country’s peace and order situation during the national elections period, Sec. Delfin Lorenzana said Thursday.

Lorenzana, citing government security forces, noted that the conduct of the elections will be generally peaceful. He added that areas with high risks of poll-related violence have already been placed under Commission on Election (Comelec) control.

“Alam naman ng Comelec kung saan iyong hotspot kasi under COMELEC control at saka control ng PNP,” Lorenzana said in a televised briefing.



“So far generally, it will be a very peaceful election. Mayroon lang sigurong [kaunti]. Alam mo naman sa Pilipinas hindi mawawala iyong mga awayan ng mga kandidato. So, mayroon iyan, but it is very isolated at saka kaunti lang iyan.”

The defense chief, meanwhile, allayed concerns of a possible destabilization plot should certain candidates win in the elections.



“Now, after the election I don’t think na magkakaroon tayo ng kaguluhan dahil sabi ko nga kung sino iyong ipo-proclaim ng Comelec ay iyon ang iri-recognize natin na nanalo, kung sino ang i-proclaim,” he said.

Some 40,000 soldiers will be deployed to secure the May 9 polls throughout the country, according to Lorenzana.

“Siguro mga ilang buwan na ang nakaraan ay nagpi-prepare na. Joint kasi iyan eh, combined diyan iyong PNP at saka iyong Armed Forces [of the Philippines]. Ngayon ang ginagawa ng Comelec kapag eleksiyon ay dini-deputize niya ang AFP para mayroon silang police powers na katulad ng PNP,” he said.

The national police earlier said it was looking into the "poll sabotage" claims being floated by some presidential contenders.

President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly vowed to ensure orderly and peaceful elections slated next week.

Duterte earlier said he would again invoke the "Alunan doctrine", which limits the number of armed guards of politicians in the country beset by political violence.

Around 65.7 million domestic voters are expected to cast their votes for national and local positions in the May 9 elections.

