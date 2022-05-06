Foreign nationals arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Feb. 10, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - All close contacts of a Finnish woman who is the Philippines' first case of the omicron BA.2.12 subvariant have remained asymptomatic as of Friday, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

Six local contacts of the woman who arrived on April 2 tested negative for COVID-19, while the others were not tested according to current protocols as they were asymptomatic, the DOH said in a statement.

Three of the 30 plane close contacts have returned to their home country and no additional close contacts have been identified, it added.

The Finnish woman traveled to Quezon City and Baguio City to conduct seminars and experienced mild symptoms after 9 days, the DOH earlier said. She returned to her country of origin on April 21 after recovering and completing her 7-day isolation, it added.

The BA.2.12 is a subvariant of omicron that comprises majority of the COVID-19 cases in the US, according to the DOH, citing data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US-CDC).

It is presently not a variant of interest or variant of concern.

Verification and updates are still ongoing on the case of the Finnish woman and 15 other foreign travelers in Palawan who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the DOH.

Thirteen of the tourists were asymptomatic while 2 presented mild symptoms from April 27 to 28, the health agency said. Fourteen were isolated in facilities while one was hospitalized, it added. All 15 foreign tourists were fully vaccinated, it said.

