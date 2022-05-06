Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Around 355 vote-counting machines (VCM) still have "minor problems" on Friday, just 3 days before the polls, the Commission on Elections said Friday.

These machines accounted for only a "small percentage" of around 106,000 VCMs that will be used in Monday's elections, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said.

"Sa napakadami na nating na-test po, nakaka-355 po tayo na mga medyo may problema na mga vote-counting machines. Subalit ito po ay napakaliit na porsiyento kumpara doon sa bilang ng maayos na maayos na mga vote-counting machines," Garcia said in a televised briefing.

(Out of so many machines that we have tested, we have 355 so far which have minor problems. But this is a very small percentage compared to those that are working well.)

"Lahat ng mga 'yan ay dinala na sa ating repair hubs, kasalukuyang ginagawa. Marami na rin pong nagawa doon mga almost 200 na. Hopefully hanggang bukas magsusubok tayo ay hindi ganoon pa karaming makina ang magkakaproblema," he added.

(All of those were brought to our repair hubs, they are being fixed. Almost 200 have been repaired. Hopefully, we can test them until tomorrow and fewer machines would encounter problems.)

The commissioner said that while the VCMs seemed old, these were still "effective and efficient."

"A hundred percent" of VCM and ballots have already been distributed nationwide, Garcia said.

"Technically lahat po halos ay na-distribute na at nakahanda na para sa Lunes, ang araw ng eleksyon," he said.

(Technically almost all have been distributed and ready for Monday, election day.)

The poll body this week said a failure of election scenario was "not an option", after the camp of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. reported allegedly defective vote-counting machines. The Comelec said it had "contingency procedures" in case of VCM glitches.