Catholic churches to toll bells on May 9 for peaceful polls

MANILA — The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Friday said Catholic leaders are to toll the bells of their churches on election day, May 9, to remind the faithful to vote.

"On Monday, May 9, upon the opening of the polling precincts, we have our Church bells rung at 6:00 am for ten minutes, to remind our faithful to exercise their civic duty as citizens to vote," CBCP President and Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David said in a statement.

He urged the archbishops and bishops to keep their churches open from May 8 to 10 for vigils, as well as to pray the Mysteries of the Holy Rosary, along with the Litany of Our Lady of Loreto, the Divine Mercy Chaplet, and the Oratio Imperata for the elections.

LOOK: CBCP calls for three days of "intense prayer" on May 8 to 10 for the local and national elections. #Halalan2022 #Eleksyon2022 #Elections2022 pic.twitter.com/pXUP7LSdDM — CBCPNews (@cbcpnews) May 6, 2022

David also enjoined parishioners to pray for an honest and clean election that is free from threats, intimidation, and acts of violence.

"That those among our faithful who have consciously and openly opted to support particular candidates may do so with no other motive than to allow the conscience-guided, genuine, and sovereign will of our people to be truly reflected in the result of these elections," he also said.

The Catholic leader also hopes that the "meaningful" participation of Filipinos in fighting the politics of patronage and promoting the politics of the common good will be sustained beyond May 9 and will lead "to a greater political maturity for our nation."

FROM THE ARCHIVES