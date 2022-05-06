Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. greets supporters during a a grand rally at the Lima Commercial Estate along the border of Lipa and Malvar Batangas on April 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Presidential hopeful and former sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos will end his campaign on a "high note and good vibes," his spokesperson said Friday.

The frontrunner of election surveys has stated his campaign platforms in his "vlogs, commercials, and speeches," according to lawyer Vic Rodriguez.

"Marami na rin siyang beses sumagot niyan sa interviews. Unity is his message, his call. Iba ho yung plataporma. Ito ay binabanggit sa rallies, townhalls, even sa aming commercials," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Unity is our message. Our platform nariyan po yan sa vlogs, commercials, speeches niya. Nandyan rin ho yan sa kanyang mga interviews."

Marcos "never spoke ill of anyone" and will "close this campaign on a high note, good vibes," Rodriguez said.

"Good vibes lang. Ang bilin ni presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos if he could tone down the political speeches at magapasalamat tayo dahil hindi natinag sa pambubully ng kapitbahay," he said.

(Just good vibes. Presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos asked us if he could if he could tone down the political speeches and just thank his supporters who did not succumb to bullying of others.)

The Marcos camp is concerned after "many votecounting machines (VCMs) had incomplete buttons," malfunctioned, or printed a different result in the voting receipt during the final testing and sealing of the Commission on Elections, according to Rodriguez.

"The initial information I've got was the numbering of malfunctioning machines are numbering up to 300 or 400 or 6 percent of machines. Ang point lang namin why we sounded this call for Comelec to explain is 'di trivial yung meron kang functioning o nonfunctioning sapat ba ang bilang ng replacement of substitute VCMs," he said.

"Okay meron tayong sapat na warehosues, yan ba ay may sapat na technicians to do troubleshooting. We’re not accusing anyone of anything. Ipaliwanang ninyo (para) kumalma ang mga Pilipino."

Rodriguez opposed the claim that Marcos does not lend himself to media interviews after his media relations team has not granted accreditation to members of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines, just a week to go before the May 9 elections.

"The reason why we have declined sapagkat ang gusto nilang topic ano ang gagawin mo pag ikaw ay naging pangulo...malinaw ho sa samin wala pa kaming pinapanalong eleksyon. Sa Lunes pa lang po ang eleksyon," he said.

(The reason why we have decline is because the topic they want to discuss is what will Marcos do if he becomes president...It's clear to us we've yet to win the elections. It will be held on Monday.)

The FOCAP also took note of the attacks made against BBC correspondent Howard Johnson after he asked Marcos on the campaign trail how the former senator can be a good president if he would not grant serious interviews, and if he was hiding something from the public.

Marcos answered with laughter. Later, Johnson shared he received a message on Facebook expressing hope that "someone will SLASH your neck for bismirching the Filipinos reputation."

"We have made many many many many countless interviews both as regional stations at dito sa Manila. Let’s not discriminate small media.

Anong tawag pala nila sa DZRH, SMNI at regional media. That is discrimination," he said.

"If he is not available we made statements or I made myself available. To the FOCAP and BBC guy ang obligasyon ho namin ay sa Sambayanang Pilipino...hindi ho sa banyaga o foreign media."

(To the FOCAP and BBC guy our obligation is to the Filipino people...not to the foreign media.)