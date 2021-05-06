'Pilipino naman kami': Tuguegarao seeks ayuda, eyes 7-day MECQ extension

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The mayor of Tuguegarao City is urging the national government to extend financial assistance or "ayuda" to the city after it became the coronavirus epicenter in Region 2.

Mayor Jefferson Soriano said the city has 982 active COVID-19 cases, down from 1,088 active infections last April 30.

He said he will recommend an extension of the modified enhanced community quarantine for another week as isolation units continue to fill up.

"At first, we had ECQ for 14 days and then nag de-escalate ng 10 days na MECQ, extended for another 7 days. And today, we will meet the regional IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) at 3 p.m. Ang recommendation namin i-extend pa ng 7 days ang MECQ ng Tuguegarao. Ang recommendation namin sa regional is another 7 days up to May 14,” Soriano said in a TeleRadyo interview.

(At first, we had ECQ for 14 days and then de-escalated to 10 days of MECQ, extended for another 7 days. And today, we will meet the regional IATF at 3 p.m and recommend an MECQ extension of another 7 days. Our recommendation to the regional is another 7 days up to May 14.)

The mayor said about 40 community pantries operating in the city have been a big help to residents during the pandemic. He added, however, that more needs to be done.

“Nananagawan kami sa national kung pwede pong makasama ang Tuguegarao doon po sa ayudang ibinibigay sa Metro Manila kasi Pilipino naman po kami,” he said.

The national government has ordered the distribution of pandemic assistance for 22.9 million Filipinos in Metro Manila and nearby provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Laguna which were under ECQ from March 29 to April 11.

In the interview, Soriano said more isolation facilities are being put up in the city to respond to the growing number of people infected with COVID-19.

The regional response team of the Inter-Agency Task Force will be setting up two isolation units in the city. The local government on the other hand, has an additional 100-bed capacity isolation facility while the Office of Civil Defense’s 50-bed capacity facility will start operating on Friday.

“Pero ang pinaka-challenge d'yan is 'yung taong magma-man ng isolation units because we have about 4 to 5 teams manning an isolation unit and each team is composed of 2 nurses, 2 nursing aides at saka 3 utility,” he said.

(The biggest challenge there is personnel who will be manning these isolation units because we have about 4 to 5 teams manning an isolation unit and each team is composed of 2 nurses, 2 nursing aides and 3 utility.)

To address this, he said the Philippine National Police will be lending them 25 nurses and 15 from the Bureau of Fire Protection. The Department of Health has also allotted 25 slots for them but a month after it was posted, only 7 have responded.

The mayor said those on home quarantine are being monitored by 40 senior medical students of the University of St. Paul.

“Nakakalat sa different barangays nagmomonitor sa mga patients. Each cluster merong volunteer doctor po kami na naka monitor sa kanila kung di na masagot ng medical students and automatic nagbibigay po ng ayuda sa mga naka-lockdown,” he said.

(They are scattered in different barangays monitoring patients. Each cluster has a volunteer doctor and we automatically provide assistance to those on lockdown.)