Sotto seeks probe into FDA advisory vs ivermectin use

Lawmakers lead distribution of Ivermectin to residents of Barangay Old Balara in Quezon City on April 29, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Thursday said he would seek an investigation into the alleged opposition of the Food and Drug Administration on the use of ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment.

Sotto, who said he takes the anti-parasitic drug every 2 weeks, questioned why the FDA has yet to approve ivermectin for human use.

The FDA has so far allowed only 5 hospitals to use ivermectin as an investigational drug to treat COVID-19.

"Bakit selected hospital lang, bakit selected people lang? 'Yun ang mga hindi nasasagot. Maganda niyan magkaroon ng hearing tungkol dyan," he told reporters.

(Why did it approve the drug for selected hospitals, selected people only? That has yet to be answered. It would be best if there would be a hearing about this.)

"Ano bang pinagmamaktol nila, tapos may balita milyong-milyong halaga ng gamot inaaprub nila tapos itong P35 ayaw nila."

(Why are they not approving this P35 drug when there are reports they approved millions worth of medicine?)

The FDA earlier said it was working to ensure that quality and safety requirements are met in the registration of ivermectin for human use when asked why the drug has yet to be approved.

The Senate President said he might deliver a privilege speech on the matter when session resumes on May 17.

"Napakaraming gamot, pagkain na ginagamit ng mga tao na di dumadaan sa FDA, bakit all of a sudden init na init sila sa ivermectin... Ang sinasabi ko 'yung gustong gumamit, bayaang gumamit," he said.

(There are many drugs, food that people use that doesn't go through the FDA, why are they so heated on ivermectin...I'm just saying, those who want to use it, let them.)

"Malaki pagkukulang nila dito. Baka naman ayaw lang nila pero sa ibang bansa baka ito kalat na ginagamit, baka di kailangan ng vaccine."

(This is a major shortcoming on their part. Maybe they just don't want to approve it but in other countries it's widely used, maybe we don't even need a vaccine anymore.)

Two lawmakers had earlier distributed ivermectin to patients with supposed prescriptions from doctors. The FDA said the distribution was not illegal "as long as you do it properly."

Several doctors groups, however, warned their colleagues against prescribing a drug unregistered for human use without a compassionate permit.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is set to conduct a clinical trial on the use of ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment and aims to finish the study by the first quarter of next year.