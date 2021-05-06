PLM to resume face-to-face classes for medical clerkships

Health workers fall in line for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila on March 23, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila will resume face-to-face classes for medical clerkships following approval from the Commission on Higher Education, its president said Thursday.

The medical students will not be assigned to emergency rooms and COVID wards, according to PLM president Emmanuel Leyco.

Students will be given the same personal protective equipment that doctors use, he said.

"Hindi agad-agaran isasabak ang mga estudyante, ito ay pagaaral lamang para magkaroon ng patuloy na daloy ng healthcare workers sa ating mga ospital," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo when asked when in-person classes would resume.

(We won't let them jump in yet, we're just studying this so that there would an ongoing number of healthcare workers in our hospitals.)

The university has also prepared classrooms with "mock-up hospital beds" in the event they are unable to hold classes inside the hospital, Leyco said.

"Ito po ay alternative lang kung sakaling di kakayanin sa loob ng ospital. Ipapatupad ang napakahigpit na health protocols sa pamantasan at Ospital ng Maynila at nirerequire po na magkaroon ng bakuna ang ating medical students," he said.

(This is just an alternative in case we can't do classes inside the hospital. We will enforce strict health protocols in Ospital ng Maynila and we will require our medical students to get vaccinated.)

"Kung meron pong magkaroon ng exposure, sila ay gagamutin sa loob ng Ospital ng Maynila o kaya sa Sta. Hospital na mas advanced ang kanilang equipment."

(If someone is exposed, they will be treated at the Ospital ng Maynila or Sta. Hospital which has more advanced equipment."

The university, in a statement Tuesday, said it would also provide RT-PCR tests to students and they would be "prioritized for COVID-19 vaccination."