PH reports 6,637 new COVID-19 cases, 191 add'l deaths

A healthworker prepares to administer the Sputnik V vaccine to the A3 category inside the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City on May 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Thursday reported 6,637 additional COVID-19 cases, pushing the country's total to over 1.080 million, according to the health department.

The country now has a total recorded 1,080,172 coronavirus infections, of which, 63,170 or 5.8 percent are active.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the relatively low number of COVID-19 infections announced was due to the "low number" of samples received on Tuesday for testing.

There were 44,997 people who underwent testing on the said date, of which 14.7 percent were found positive for the disease.

Total recoveries rose to 999,011, with 6,091 more people who recuperated from the disease. The total accounts for 92.5 percent of the country's overall tally.

COVID-fatalities climbed to 17,991, with 191 newly-announced deaths, the highest in over 3 weeks, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

A total of 109 recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation, the health department noted.

One testing laboratory failed to submit data on time.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Wednesday night said the country's health care utilization rate improved in recent weeks, as the spread of the virus also slowed.

Duque attributed to the development to the reintroduction of stricter lockdowns in Metro Manila and 4 surrounding provinces (NCR Plus bubble).

He said the easing of health capacity could be expected in the coming weeks.