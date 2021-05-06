Sara Duterte: COVID-19 restrictions prevented physical counting of nearly P9.5-B assets COA flagged

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte speaks before supporters during the launching of Tapang at Malasakit in Taguig City. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Thursday said that COVID-19 quarantine restrictions have prevented the physical accounting of the nearly P9.5 billion "unascertained" assets in the local government, which were flagged by the Commission on Audit (COA).

In an independent auditor's report dated Feb. 28, state auditor Gloria Canete said P9,489,214,543.94 or 40.10 percent of Davao City's P23,664,385,255.91 total assets as of Dec. 31 last year "could not be ascertained as to its validity, correctness and existence."

Canete added in her report that this was "due to the absence of an actual count, neither submission of [Report on Physical Count of Property, Plant, and Equipment] resulting from the COVID 19 community quarantine restrictions."

“In our opinion, except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion section of this report, the accompanying financial statements present fairly in all material aspects, the financial position of the City Government of Davao as of December 31, 2020 and its financial performance, its cash flows and its comparison of budget and actual amounts for the year then passed in accordance with the International Public Sector Accounting Standards," the report read.

Duterte-Carpio said the commission's observations and recommendations were already discussed during the COA Exit Conference held on Feb. 23 in their city hall.

“During the said conference, the City Government sufficiently expounded on its earlier-submitted written comment and justification," the local chief executive explained when sought for comment regarding COA's report.

She explained that COVID-19 restrictions in her city prevented the physical count of said assets, as physical meetings were also not possible.

"The General Services Office undertook to submit compliance on or before February 28 of the current year but physical/actual counting was not possible," she said.

"These matters arose because of the COVID-19 community quarantine restrictions and the strict constraints brought about by the Covid-19 regulations prohibiting gatherings and meetings as well as the implementation of other alternative work arrangements."

Aside from these, the COA also flagged the city government's "doubtful" inventory accounts amounting to P97,086,499.70

"There had been no actual count conducted nor an [Report of Physical Count of Inventories] was submitted to validate such recorded balances, neither a reconciliation was made possible between the supply records and accounting records, again due to the constraints brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic," the auditor's report read.

— Reports from RG Cruz and Hernel Tocmo, ABS-CBN News