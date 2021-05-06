DFA: 22 more Filipinos catch COVID-19 abroad; no new fatalities for 5th straight day

Travellers wearing personal protective equipment as a precuation against COVID-19 arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Parańaque City on March 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Twenty-two more Filipinos were infected with COVID-19 abroad, pushing the cumulative cases among them to 18,479, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday.

The total number of Pinoys still battling the disease outside the country reached 6,026, the agency's latest bulletin read.

Recoveries climbed by 14 to 11,306.

For the 5th straight day, the DFA reported no new fatalities. The death toll stood at 1,147.

There are currently 94 countries or territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

In the Philippines, over 1.080 million have been infected with the respiratory disease, of whom more than 63,000 are considered active cases.

The virus has claimed nearly 18,000 lives in the country since the pandemic reached it over a year ago.

Last week, the Philippines joined other countries in imposing a travel ban to and from India where at least 20 million people have been infected with COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Philippine government expanded the travel ban to include Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka as precaution against the so-called Indian variant of the coronavirus.