20,000 tablets of undeclared ivermectin, other drugs seized at NAIA

Authorities seized 20,000 tablets of undeclared ivermectin and other undeclared regulated drugs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from a shipment declared as food supplements, multivitamins and multi-mineral capsules, the Bureau of Customs said Thursday.

The drugs, including the undeclared 20,000 capsules of Ivermectin, were reportedly concealed in the inner portion of the subject shipment from New Delhi, India and covered by other declared regulated items after subjection of the shipment to physical examination by BOC NAIA.

Food and Drug Administration Director Jesusa Joyce N. Cirunay of the Center for Drug Regulation and Research noted that the drug is under compassionate use in specialized institutions authorized by FDA through the issuance of compassionate special permit.

"In case Ivermectin has been granted authorization, a valid License to Operate (LTO) as Drug Importer and Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) or Certificate of Product Registration (CPR) shall be presented," she said.