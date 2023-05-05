Farmers start planting corn on their fields in Barangay Mirab, Upi, Maguindanao on May 19, 2016 after several months of being empty due to drought brought by El Niño. Greenpeace, Handout/File

MANILA — A farmers' group is asking the government to provide P15,000 subsidy for agricultural workers and fisherfolk amid the threat posed by the El Niño phenomenon.

According to Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas chairperson Danilo Ramos, some 13.6 million farmers, fisherfolk, and farm laborers may benefit from the subsidy, citing data from the Registry System for the Basic Sectors in Agriculture.

"Ang panawagan po namin ay P15,000 production subsidy sa mga magsasaka, manggagawang bukid, mangingisda, agricultural producers o food producers," he told ANC's "Rundown" Friday.

"'Yung P15,000 production subsidy, una para sa araro, sa aming pagkuwenta, P5,000 para doon. 'Yung bunot ng punla at saka hakot P3,000. 'Yung tanim para sa isang ektarya, 15 katao, P500, so P7,500. All in all, P15,500 ito," he added.

State weather bureau PAGASA announced Tuesday that the El Niño, which may trigger dry spell and drought in the country, may develop between June and August.

The farmers' group warned that food production may be severely affected because of El Niño.

"Napakahalaga po 'yung pinag-uusapan natin na P15,000 production subsidy at palawakin po 'yung naaabot ng irrigation kasi malaking component po para umani po ng maayos ang palay," Ramos said.

"Siyempre po kahit na corn at vegetable, kailangan po ang sapat na tubig para po umani at may kainin 'yung ating mga kababayan sa buong bansa," he added.

The Department of Agriculture is urging KMU to submit a proposal for their request.

"We would like them to forward to us kung ano ba 'yung plan nila. What's the breakdown 'yung proposal nila, the P15,000 production subsidy?" U-Nichols Manalo, DA field operations service director, told ANC's "Headstart".

"Medyo hindi ko po masagot kung enough po ba ang P15,000 [o] hindi enough," he added.

Some 46 provinces in the country may experience below-normal average rainfall due to El Niño.