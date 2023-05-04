MANILA - As she approaches her 10th year as a senator next month, Nancy Binay shared on Thursday some of her realizations about politics.

“There’s no permanent enemy" and no place for hatred in politics, Binay told journalists.

“Kasi 'di ba, pwedeng during this season, magkaaway kayo, pero next season, magkakampi kayo. So, kailangan, hindi ka nagtatanim ng sama ng loob,” the eldest daughter of former Vice President Jejomar Binay said.

Asked who is the most difficult person to forgive, Binay, who is turning 50 on May 12, said she already forgave everyone.

"Ako, okay," she said when asked about the status of her relationship with her sister, Makati Mayor Abby Binay.

In 2014, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano started hitting then Vice President Binay over a number of alleged wrongdoings, with the latter’s ex-political ally Ernesto Mercado as witness.

The accusations include the overpricing of the P2.28 billion Makati City Hall Parking Building and alleged acquisition of ill-gotten wealth while serving government.

His son Junjun Binay was also dragged in the Makati Parking Building issue.

Sen. Binay, at one point, was also accused of overpricing birthday cakes distributed to senior citizens.

Her father was the presidential front-runner in various opinion polls then.

Cayetano’s issues against the elder Binay was supported by then Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV.

Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III served as the chairperson of the Senate Blue Ribbon Subcommittee that held 23 hearings about allegations against the Vice President then.

Before Trillanes formally ended his term in 2019, he approached Sen. Binay inside the exclusive Senate Lounge and personally apologized for hurting their family.

Sen. Binay described their short talk as cordial, and shared that she has already forgiven Trillanes.

