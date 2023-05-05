MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday said he would meet United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the sidelines of the coronation of King Charles III in London this weekend.

Marcos was set to fly to the United Kingdom on Friday morning (Manila time) from Washington DC.

The president attending King Charles III's coronation "indicates the high level of commitment of the Philippines to the enhanced partnership launched by the countries in December 2021," the foreign affairs department earlier said.

