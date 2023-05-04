Airport guard returns Japanese man's wallet with 1.5-M yen

Crispin Toquero, a security guard at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, found and returned a wallet containing 1.5 million yen belonging to Japanese traveler Kiyoshi Fukasawa. Courtesy of NAIA airport police

MANILA — A security guard at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport found and returned a wallet containing 1.5 million yen belonging to a Japanese traveler.

Officials identified the guard as Crispin Toquero, who was on routine duty at the NAIA Terminal 2 arrival area when he found the wallet on April 29.

Toquero noticed the wallet unattended on the floor outside the NAIA T2 customs zone and near several money exchange booths.

He said he immediately asked the airport police to use NAIA's public address system to notify passengers about the found wallet.

The Japanese traveler, Kiyoshi Fukasawa, was reportedly seeking assistance also then because of his missing wallet.

He was able to go to the airport police office and, despite the language barrier, was able to describe the content of his wallet and convince authorities it was his.



A Filipina companion also vouched for the credentials of Fukasawa as the rightful owner of the wallet.

After full documentation, the wallet was returned to Fukasawa.

Toquero said he was raised by his parents with good morals.

“Pinalaki po ako ng magulang ko nang tama. Ilang beses na po ako nakapulot sa airport ng mga naiiwan ng pasahero, pero hindi ko po inisip na ito ay pag-interesan,” he said.

Toquero, who has been working at the airport for the past 10 years, is married with two children and his family lives in Candon, Ilocos Sur.

“Mahirap lang po kami pero hindi ko po kaya ipakain sa pamilya ko ang pera na galing sa masama,” he said.

FROM THE ARCHIVE