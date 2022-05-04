UPLB grad tops April 2022 electrical engineer board exam

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Thursday that 3,029 out of 5,567 examinees passed the electrical engineer licensure examination given last April.

Rob Christian Magdayo Caduyac of University of the Philippines Los Baños received the highest rating at 91.70 percent.

Bienvenido Barrameda To Jr. of Malayan Colleges Laguna placed second (90.05 percent) while Jasper Biboso Gementiza of Northwest Samar State University in Calbayog was third (89.55).

A total of 1,717 out of 3,712 examinees, meanwhile, passed the master electrician licensure examination.

Rodriner Casugbo Billones of Capiz State University Main Campus topped the exams with a rating of 93 percent.

View the roll of successful examinees for the electical engineer and master electrician licensure examinations here.

Meanwhile, a total of 55 passed the technical evaluation for the upgrading as professional electrical engineers.