Home  >  News

UPLB grad tops April 2022 electrical engineer board exam

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 05 2022 02:25 AM

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Thursday that 3,029 out of 5,567 examinees passed the electrical engineer licensure examination given last April.

Rob Christian Magdayo Caduyac of University of the Philippines Los Baños received the highest rating at 91.70 percent.

Bienvenido Barrameda To Jr. of Malayan Colleges Laguna placed second (90.05 percent) while Jasper Biboso Gementiza of Northwest Samar State University in Calbayog was third (89.55).

Electrical Engineer

A total of 1,717 out of 3,712 examinees, meanwhile, passed the master electrician licensure examination. 

Rodriner Casugbo Billones of Capiz State University Main Campus topped the exams with a rating of 93 percent.

Master ElectricianMaster Electrician

View the roll of successful examinees for the electical engineer and master electrician licensure examinations here. 

Meanwhile, a total of 55 passed the technical evaluation for the upgrading as professional electrical engineers

Read More:  PRC   Professional Regulation Commission   electrical engineer   electrical engineer licensure examination   exam results  