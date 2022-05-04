File photos

MANILA – Guest senatorial candidates of Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM) bets Leody de Guzman and Walden Bello thanked their party despite their support to the bid of Vice-President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

Representing Risa Hontiveros at the PLM miting de avance, daughter Issa Baraquel highlighted their common fight for labor rights.

"Ang mga manggagawa ay nagsasakripisyo araw-araw dahil gusto niyo ang best para sa mga pamilya ninyo. Ang mga manggagawa ang lifeline ng bansa," Baraquel said in a speech.

"Matagal na ang laban ng mga manggagawa sa sapat na proteksyon, maayos na sahod at disenteng trabaho, kasama po kayo ni Risa Hontiveros sa laban ninyo noon pa man hanggang ngayon dahil ang laban ng manggagawa ay laban ng pamilyang Pilipino."

Buddy Diciembre, the representative of Teddy Baguilat, said it was time to elect a member of the indigenous people's community to the Senate.

"Sa napakatagal na panahon, walang boses ang mga maliliit na katutubo … marami sa kanila ang sinuwerte at nakapaghanapbuhay pero marami pa rin sa kanila ang naging biktima ng karahasan at ng kahirapan. Bigyan natin ng isang boto ang katutubo sa Senado," Diciembre said.

Labor leader Elmer "Bong" Labog reminded the public to be vigilant.

"Nasa ating puso kung sino ang ating iboboto kaya mahalaga na ’yan ang lumabas sa ating balota. Kailangan natin ang pagkakaroon ng tunay na pagbabago sa ating bayan at hinahamon ko po ang lahat na kayo ang pinakamaraming botante at kayo ang guguhit sa pagbabago at resulta ng Halalan 2022," Labog said.

Atty. Neri Colmenares gave a video message thanking the party for their endorsement while Sen. Leila de Lima called for her release.

The PLM also endorsed members of Robredo and Pangilinan's senatorial slate, Sonny Matula and Chel Diokno.

They also include Samira Gutoc, who is under the slate of Aksyon Demokratiko's Isko Moreno Domagoso and Dr. Willie Ong.

PLM senatorial bets Atty. Luke Espiritu, Roy Cabonegro, and David D'Angelo were also present in the event.

De Guzman and Bello are hopeful that their "grassroots" approach will help them "win" the 2022 polls, as they conclude their campaign Wednesday.

At the PLM miting de avance, Bello said only he and De Guzman went to far-flung areas and immersed themselves in people's daily lives there.