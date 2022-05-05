Traffic builds up along the southbound side of the North Luzon Expressway on April 18, 2022 as people return to Metro Manila from the provinces following the Holy Week break. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority debunked reports that the new number coding scheme is already in effect, saying the proposal is still being studied.

On Twitter, the MMDA debunked the claims of an infographic saying that a new number coding scheme has been in place since May 1.

(2/3) Wala pang pinal sa mga panukalang modification sa number coding scheme. Patuloy ang pag-aaral ng ahensya ukol dito. Kung sakaling may pagbabago sa polisiya, dapat ay aprubado ito ng Metro Manila Council.#mmda — Official MMDA (@MMDA) May 2, 2022

“Sa kasalukuyan, nananatili pa rin ang pagpapatupad ng modified number coding scheme mula 5 p.m.-8 p.m. mula Lunes hanggang Biyernes, maliban tuwing holidays,” the agency said.

(At present, we are still implementing a modified number coding scheme from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, except on holidays.)

The MMDA added that it is still studying proposals for a new number coding scheme.

The traffic management body proposed a new number coding scheme in March in an effort to ease traffic in the metro.

Employees were compelled to return to onsite work in March on the back of looser COVID-19 quarantine restrictions amid a decline in new cases in the country.