Magnitude 5.8 quake jolts Davao Oriental

MANILA — A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Oriental Thursday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tremor occurred at 4:21 p.m. at a depth of 2 kilometers, about 147 kilometers southeast of Tarragona town.

Intensity 3, which can cause hanging objects to swing moderately, was recorded in Malungon and Alabel in Sarangani; Davao City, and Tampakan, South Cotabato.

Intensity 2, on the other hand, was recorded in Tupi, South Cotabato, General Santos City and Kiamba in Sarangani, while Intensity 1 was recorded in Santo Niño, South Cotabato and Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat.

Meanwhile, instrumental intensities were felt in the following areas:

Intensity III - Malungon and Alabel, Sarangani

Intensity II - Davao City; Tupi, and Koronadal City, South Cotabato; Glan, and Kiamba, Sarangani; Nabunturan, Davao De Oro

Intensity I - T'boli, South Cotabato; Maasim, Sarangani; Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Kidapawan City

Phivolcs said no damage was expected from the quake, but warned of possible aftershocks.

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake occured in almost the same area early Thursday.

