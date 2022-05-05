Home  >  News

5.7-magnitude quake strikes off Davao Oriental

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 05 2022 10:01 AM

Courtesy of Phivolcs
Courtesy of Phivolcs

MANILA — A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Oriental early Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tremor occurred at 5:41 a.m. at a depth of 96 kilometers, about 136 kilometers southeast of Tarragona town. 

Intensity 2, which can cause hanging objects to swing slightly, was recorded in General Santos City.

Meanwhile, instrumental intensities were felt in the following areas:

  • Intensity 3 - Malungon and Alabel Sarangani
  • Intensity 2 - Nabunturan, Davao De Oro; Davao City; Tupi, South Cotabato; Koronadal City
  • Intensity 1 - Malaybalay, Bukidnon; Kidapawan City; Kiamba, Sarangani; Santo Niño and T'boli South Cotabato

Phivolcs said no damage caused by the quake was expected but warned of possible aftershocks.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Regional news   Regions   Phivolcs   Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology   earthquake   quake   tremor   temblor   lindol   Davao Oriental   Tarragona   General Santos City   GenSan  