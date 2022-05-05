Courtesy of Phivolcs

MANILA — A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Oriental early Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tremor occurred at 5:41 a.m. at a depth of 96 kilometers, about 136 kilometers southeast of Tarragona town.

Intensity 2, which can cause hanging objects to swing slightly, was recorded in General Santos City.

Meanwhile, instrumental intensities were felt in the following areas:

Intensity 3 - Malungon and Alabel Sarangani

Intensity 2 - Nabunturan, Davao De Oro; Davao City; Tupi, South Cotabato; Koronadal City

Intensity 1 - Malaybalay, Bukidnon; Kidapawan City; Kiamba, Sarangani; Santo Niño and T'boli South Cotabato

Phivolcs said no damage caused by the quake was expected but warned of possible aftershocks.

