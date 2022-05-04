Presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman and running mate Walden Bello greet supporters and campaign at the Pasig Mega Market on April 26, 2022, a few weeks before the national elections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA – The Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM) tandem of Leody de Guzman and Walden Bello is hopeful that their "grassroots" approach will help them "win" the 2022 polls, as they conclude their campaign Wednesday.

At the party miting de avance, Bello said only he and De Guzman went to far-flung areas and immersed themselves in people’s daily lives there.

Vice presidential aspirant @WaldenBello highlights their grassroots approach in campaigning which he thinks will compel people to vote for them. #Halalan2022 | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/IBOugIAzSe — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) May 4, 2022

"’Yung naging paraan ng ating pangangampaya ay hindi pangkaraniwan. Pumunta kami sa mga marginalized communities para tumungo sa mga manggagawa, mangingisda at iba pang komunidad upang konsultahin sila tungkol sa malalaking problema nila lalung-lalo na ’yung kawalan ng hustisya dito sa ating bansa," the vice presidential bet said in his speech.

(We had a different campaign. We went to the marginalized communities to go to the workers, fishermen, and other communities to consult them about their big problems, especially the injustice in our country.)

Throughout their campaign, De Guzman faced roadblocks in the hopes of joining the sectors they cater to for their battles. Despite roadblocks, the tandem has made the 2022 elections a rally for people's rights.

Beyond their immersion, Bello said that they have offered solutions to solve the issues faced by communities that will go beyond elections.

"Hindi lang tayo nagkonsulta, nagtanong, kami ay sumama, tayo ay sumama sa mga komunidad sa kanilang pakikibaka. Tayo lang ang tumutok sa mga problema ng ating mamamayan. Tayo lang nagsasabi na ang tunay na problema ay walang hustisya sa buong bansa. Tayo lang ang may solusyon sa malulubhang problema ng ating bansa," he said.

(We not only consulted, but also we asked. We joined the communities in their struggle. We are the only ones to focus on the problems of our people. We are just saying that the real problem is there is no justice in the whole country. We are the only ones who have the solution to the serious problems of our country.)

"Hindi ito ang katapusan. Ito lang ang end of the beginning kasi pagkatapos ng halalan, tayo ay kikilos pa upang ma-mobilize natin ang milyun-milyon ng ating mga kababayan."

(This is not the end. This is just the end of the beginning because after the election, we will take more action to mobilize millions of our countrymen.)

Ka Leody sticks with his criticism on how PH policies favors big businesses and risks the lives of the marginalized sectors. #Halalan2022 | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/X5HgGSF441 — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) May 4, 2022

De Guzman looked back on how people have not recognized him as a candidate and credited their "grassroots" platform that made them known by the public.

"Dahil sa naniniwala ako na ang dala kong plataporma ay laban ng masang Pilipino, hindi po ako umatras. Hindi ho ako bumitaw at pinagpatuloy ko ang aking paglaban," he said.

(Because I believe that my platform is the fight of the Filipino masses, I did not back down, I did not give up and I continued my fight.)

The labor leader is hopeful that the party achieved victories no matter the results of the elections.

"Nakilala na po si Ka Leody, hindi dahil gwapo ako. Nakilala dahil doon sa bitbit na siyang laban ng bawat sektor ng ating lipunan," he said.

(People got to know Ka Leody, not because he is handsome. People knew me because of what every sector of our society has to offer.)

"Si Ka Leody ay masaya sa mapangahas na desisyon sa ganitong laban. Itigil na ang pagiging exclusive ng posisyong presidente at vice president sa mga bilyonaro, elitista at mga mayayaman. Na-break na natin at itutuloy natin anuman ang mangyari sa eleksyong ito. Magtatagumpay tayo, mga kasama."

(Ka Leody is happy with this bold decision in this fight. Stop the exclusivity of the position of president and vice president to the billionaires, elitists, and the rich, we have broken and we will continue no matter what happens in this election. We will succeed, comrades.)

De Guzman has said he is not questioning his poor standing in the latest pre-election survey, noting that he already achieved something even before voters cast their ballot on May 9.

As he is not a traditional politician, De Guzman said he was fighting for his advocacies not only in these elections but during "all seasons", starting even way back in 1983.

But he noted that his presidential campaign has certainly allowed him to tap a wider platform for the causes he has been pushing for.

PLM senatorial bets Atty. Luke Espiritu, Roy Cabonegro, and David D'Angelo were joined by guest candidate Elmer "Bong" Labog, who is supporting Vice-President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Guest candidates who are also supporters of the Leni-Kiko tandem, Risa Hontiveros and Teddy Baguilat sent representatives while Leila de Lima and Neri Colmenares gave video messages.