This composite image shows Sen. Kiko Pangilinan and the Oblation statue at the University of the Philippines. Mark Demayo and Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News





MANILA — Vice-presidential candidate Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Thursday pressed the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman Council to name the candidate that it said was not worth voting.

In a statement released Wednesday, the group called on voters to "choose candidates with integrity and a clean track record, and reject those with records of corruption, lying, human rights abuses, tax evasion, and ill-gotten wealth."

The UP Diliman Council did not name who it was referring to.

But presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was convicted for a 1995 tax evasion case, which served as basis for the disqualification cases against him that were later junked by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

The Presidential Commission on Good Government has also recovered more than P174 billion of the Marcos family's ill-gotten wealth.

"Bakit hindi pa binanggit ang pangalan ng mga tinutukoy nilang hindi karapat-dapat ihalal? Ang UP na kinagisnan ko nung student leader pa ako at umuupo sa Board of Regents nung dekada '80 hindi takot isiwalat ang buong katotohanan. History is a harsh judge. Sayang, UP Diliman," Pangilinan said in a tweet.

(Why didn't they mention the name of the candidate who they say must not be elected? The UP that I knew as a student leader and a member of the Board of Regents in the 1980s was not afraid of revealing the whole truth. History is a harsh judge. What a waste, UP Diliman.)

"UP Diliman, may oras pa kayo baguhin ang naging posisyon at maglabas ng mas matapang na pahayag na nauukol sa tawag ng panahon. Palaban ang tunay UP, yan ang totoo," he said in another tweet.

(UP Diliman, you still have time to change your position and release a stronger, timely message. UP fights. That's the truth.)

Bakit hindi pa binanggit ang pangalan ng mga tinutukoy nilang hindi karapat dapat ihalal? Ang UP na kinagisnan ko nung student leader pa ako at umuupo sa Board of Regents nung dekada 80 hindi takot isiwalat ang buong katotohanan. History is a harsh judge. Sa yang, UP Diliman. — Kiko Pangilinan (@kikopangilinan) May 4, 2022

Pangilinan finished his Bachelor of Arts in English degree at the university. He was elected as chairperson of its student council in 1986, and a year later, served as a student regent.

His running mate Vice President Leni Robredo earned her Bachelor of Arts in Economics degree from UP Diliman.

Because UP Diliman is a state university, its faculty and staff are considered government employees and civil servants, and are therefore bound by the Civil Service Commission's (CSC) rule not to be involved in electioneering or partisan political activity.

But in a statement in its website, the CSC clarified that "civil servants are not barred from casting their votes; expressing their views on current political problems or issues; mentioning the names of candidates or parties whom they support; expressing their opinions or engaging in discussions of probable issues in a forthcoming election; or liking, commenting, sharing, reposting, and following a candidate’s or party’s account, unless these are resorted as a means to solicit support for or against a candidate/party during the campaign period."

FROM THE ARCHIVES: