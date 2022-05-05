Iglesia ni Cristo endorses Joy Belmonte for QC mayor

The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) religious group on Thursday formally endorsed the candidacy of incumbent Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, according to the local official.

Belmonte, who first became mayor in 2019, is running for reelection.

She made the announcement of INC's endorsement on her official Twitter page.

"Opisyal na pong inendorso ng Kapatiran ng Iglesia ni Cristo ang mananatiling Mayor ng Lungsod Quezon, Mayor Joy Belmonte!" Belmonte tweeted.

Maraming salamat po sa inyong tiwala at paniniwala sa liderato ng ating Mayor.

Belmonte thanked INC leader Eduardo V. Manalo for the endorsemen.

Belmonte is one of the 9 candidates for mayor in Quezon City. Others who are eyeing the post are Michael Defensor, Glenda Araneta, Ricardo Bello, Jose Ingles Jr., Rolando Jota, Wilhelmina Orozco, Tomas Salutan Jr. and Diosdado Velasco.

The daughter of journalist Betty Go-Belmonte and former Quezon City Rep. Feliciano Belmonte Jr., the younger Belmonte served as Quezon City vice mayor for three terms from 2010 to 2019.

