MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday declared May 9, 2022 as a special non-working holiday throughout the country due to the elections, Malacañang said.

The holiday will allow Filipinos to "properly exercise their right to vote" in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, Duterte said in Proclamation No. 1357.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) earlier asked Duterte to declare Monday next week as a special non-working holiday.

The Comelec said a holiday was needed "to afford the registered voters the fullest opportunity to participate in the said election and exercise their right to vote."

Around 65.7 million domestic voters are expected to cast their votes for national and local positions in the May 9 elections.

