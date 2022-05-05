Teachers who will be serving as poll workers inspect election equipment for validation during its final testing and sealing (FTS) at the Tondo Highschool in Manila on May 4, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc has unanimously voted to name the political parties who will get a copy of precinct level results of the May 9 polls.

These parties are mostly allied with the administration.

Comelec Resolution 10787 named the PDP-Laban as the dominant majority party and the Nacionalista Party as the dominant minority party for this year's election.

The 10 major political parties include the Liberal Party, Aksyon Demokratiko, Nationalist People’s Coalition, Lakas-CMD, Partido Demokratikong Reporma, National Unity Party, Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino, Partido Federal Pilipinas, Akbayan, and the United Nationalist Alliance.

Aside from getting first crack at the precinct level election returns and the certificates of canvass at the municipal, city, provincial and national levels, the watchers of the dominant majority party and dominant minority party shall be given preference, if the space in the canvassing or consolidation center is insufficient.

President Rodrigo Duterte backs one of 2 warring factions of the PDP-Laban. The other faction is led by presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao.

Comelec has yet to decide which faction it would recognize in separate proceedings.

The Comelec’s rules do not consider the political divisions between administration and opposition as it established a point system for determining the dominant majority, dominant minority, 10 major national parties and 2 major local parties in connection with the 2022 national and local elections.

