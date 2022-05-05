Cebu clergy holds mass for Robredo-Pangilinan tandem

A holy mass for good governance was organized by members of clergy, religious and consecrated persons of the Archdiocese of Cebu and lay volunteers for Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Thursday morning.

The mass was offered in the Archdiocesan Shrine of our Lady of Guadalupe in Cebu City.

Vice-President Leni Robredo's daughter, Dr. Tricia Robredo, attended the mass. She received the statement of support signed by 92 priests, 167 nuns, religious leaders, and consecrated persons of the Archdiocese of Cebu.

"In context, we, as individual members of the Clergy, Religious and Consecrated Persons of the Archdiocese of Cebu, express this statement of support for the candidacies of VICE PRESIDENT LENI ROBREDO for the presidency and SENATOR KIKO PANGILINAN for the vice-presidency. The two candidates embody integrity and concern for the marginalized, which the Church has always advocated," they said in the statement.

This is the first time that the group named and identified the candidates they support for. In the past elections, the group would only release statements for awareness of voters.

"We view the coming May 9 elections as not just one ordinary electoral exercise. It has become the battle for the soul of our beloved country. It is a fight not just between political personalities. Rather, we are asked to decide whether we want a government guided by the rule of law and respect for our cherished freedoms or do we want to continue the gradual, though evident, diminution of our liberties," it added.

They further justified their support to the candidates by recognizing the efforts of both Robredo and Pangilinan in helping the marginalized sector even before the election. They also observed the "phenomenal volunteerism" among people that the tandem had manifested in their campaign.

"Together, we hope that this tandem will embody the teaching of the Church on the option for the poor and the marginalized," the group stated.

