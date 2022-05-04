MANILA – Two neophyte contenders for congressional seats in Quezon City made a final pitch to voters in their districts as the campaign for local posts in the May 9 polls draws to a close.

Arjo Atayde and Ralph Tulfo headlined successive miting de avances of the local Serbisyo sa Bayan Party’s (SBP) slates on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, respectively.

Both first-time candidates, who are bringing in well-known names, are running on anti-corruption platforms and going against scions of political clans who have held congressional seats for years.

“Aksyon Agad” is also the tagline of QC district 1 congressional candidate & first-time contender Arjo Atayde. He is running as independent but allied with Belmonte’s slate.#Halalan2022



📸:Kirk Salazar pic.twitter.com/k910iBQnrB — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) May 3, 2022

Also at the rallies were incumbent mayor Joy Belmonte, vice-mayor Gian Sotto, and the SBP’s city council bets for each district.

At the District 1 miting de avance at Roosevelt Avenue in Barangay Del Monte by his “Team Aksyon Agad”, Atayde vowed there would be no corruption under his term.

“Hindi ko po kukunan o gagawing negosyo ang pera ng sambayanan dito sa distrito uno. Hindi ako nakikipaglokohan. Kinabukasan ng kaban ng bayan ang aking iniisip. Hindi ako nandito para sumikat, gusto ko lang talagang mag-ambag ah,” he said.

Atayde was introduced by fellow actor Joseph Marco.

MORE THAN 1 TULFO RUNNING

Senatorial aspirant Raffy Tulfo gave a video message at the SBP’s “Team Aksyon Tulfo” District 2 miting de avance the next night held at the IBP Road in Barangay Batasan Hills.

Backing his son Ralph’s congressional run, the broadcaster said their family’s entry into elected office would benefit residents.

“Tatlo na po ang tutulong sa inyo para gumanda ang distrito sa inyo,” Raffy said in the message.

Raffy’s wife Joyce, who also appeared in the video message, is an incumbent member of Congress with the ACT-CIS party-list.

Brother Erwin is running in the 2022 polls as ACT-CIS’s first nominee along with Joyce.

The SBP “Team Aksyon Tulfo” slate’s moniker is named after QC District 2 congressional candidate Ralph Tulfo.



He is the son of broadcaster & senatorial aspirant Raffy Tulfo & incumbent Rep. Jocelyn Tulfo of ACT-CIS party-list.#Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/mWbm0Sux0g — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) May 4, 2022

In his speech, Ralph Tulfo railed against what he said has been decades of unchecked corruption that led to lack of progress in District 2.

“Tama na ang deka-dekadang pangungurakot sa kaban ng bayan,” he said.

“Ang number 6 (Tulfo’s ballot number) ang magdadala ng pagbabago, magtatanggal ng korapsyon, magdadala ng progreso.”

He was earlier introduced by actor Diego Loyzaga.

Tulfo is facing off with incumbent Rep. Precious Hipolito-Castelo, while Atayde is running versus re-electionist Rep. Anthony Peter “Onyx” Crisologo.

Both Castelo and Crisologo voted to kill ABS-CBN’s franchise bid in 2020, which led to the loss of jobs of thousands of employees in the Quezon City-based media company.

RELATED VIDEO