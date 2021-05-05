DOH: No adverse effect tallied on first day of Sputnik V rollout

The Department of Health did not log any serious adverse effect from the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia during the first day of its rollout this week, an official said Wednesday.

Out of the first batch of 15,000 Sputnik V jabs that the Philippines received on May 1, authorities administered 2,634 doses on Tuesday, said DOH Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje.

Majority of those who received the shots were from Parañaque at 2,100, followed by 309 in Makati, and 165 in Manila, she said.

“Wala kaming naitalang serious side effect, kasi kung may serious side effect, nai-report agad ‘yan,” Cabotaje said in a televised public briefing.

(We did not tally any serious side effect. If there was any, it would have been reported immediately.)

“Ang ini-expect nating side effect, gaya rin ng nararamdaman natin sa iba-ibang bakuna, hindi lang ng COVID, pati iyong ibang bakuna,” she added.

(The side effects that we are expecting are similar to those caused by other vaccines, not just for COVID-19, but other diseases as well.)

These include muscle soreness, low fever, and joint pain, Cabotaje said.



The second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine is administered 21 days after the first. Authorities expect to finish distributing second doses of the current batch by the third or fourth week of May, she said.

The Philippines has so far received 4.040 million COVID-19 shots, majority of which went to Metro Manila and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal provinces, said Cabotaje.

Authorities have administered a little over 2 million of these doses, she said.

Among the hardest hit in Asia by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippines aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people or about two-thirds of its population against the respiratory disease this year.