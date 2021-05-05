Philippines eyes COVID-19 tests for arrivals on 7th, 8th day of quarantine

Travellers wearing personal protective equipment as a precuation against COVID-19 arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Parañaque City on March 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Health said Wednesday it would recommend that travelers who arrive in the country be tested for coronavirus on the 7th or 8th day of their quarantine.

Currently, Filipinos and foreigners who enter the country are tested on the 5th or 6th day of their isolation, said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Now we have evidence to state that the viral load is still high until 7th or 8th day, that’s why we are revising again our protocol and we will be presenting to IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force against COVID-19) to adopt this kind of implementation," she told ANC's Headstart.

The Philippines does not require COVID-19 testing for its citizens who go out of the country, Vergeire said.

"It depends on the agency, on the country of destination," she said.

The Filipino domestic worker who tested positive for COVID-19 in Hong Kong might have contracted the illness while "on transport or while in quarantine," Vergeire said.

The domestic worker arrived in Hong Kong from the Philippines on March 31 and completed her quarantine period on April 21, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.